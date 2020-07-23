Tuscaloosa police arrest man after brief chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody after Tuscaloosa police said he led officers on a short chase that ended when he ran toward another group of officers working on a different case nearby.
Police said Chad Gaylord Nall, 37, led officers on a vehicle pursuit around 10 a.m. Wednesday, bailing out of his car after he crashed into an unoccupied house in the 500 block of 19th Street.
Nall then ran through a yard on 18th Street and directly into the path of officers who were conducting an unrelated investigation into drug activity.
Officers pursued Nall into an apartment complex and took him into custody on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Nall is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $45,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.