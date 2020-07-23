Teachers, education advocates call for online school start

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least four more districts in the state announced Wednesday they plan to start school virtually, including Birmingham City Schools. Some education leaders are praising the decision and believe it should be the standard for the start of school.
Jennifer Crawford is one of those educators. She says she’s a numbers person. That’s why she doesn’t understand why some districts are starting in-person.
“We closed when there were no deaths in Alabama,” said Crawford, a Tuscaloosa City School Teacher, “And now I don’t even see how it’s possible for us to return.”
She’s discussed those figures with members of a Facebook Group of over 5,000 teachers who share her concerns, and who she had in mind when she wrote a petition to the state asking that all schools start virtually. The petition now has over 1,5000 signatures and counting with people saying the safety plans for traditional learning aren’t safe enough.
“I have yet to see a plan that is safe for that to happen,” said Crawford, “In middle and high school, we teach 6-7 classes a day, depending on where you teach. A lot of plans talk about cleaning in between classes. We don’t even have time to go to the restroom.”
Crawford says as the school year approached, she was concerned because she has a disability. Although she loves to teach her special needs students, the job requires she work in close contact with them. She says she feared for their health along with her own.
Tuscaloosa City Schools voted this week to start the school year online and Crawford hopes more districts do too.
Her concerns are shared with local representatives from the Alabama Federation of Teachers that represent about 30,000 education employees across Jefferson County.
“We’ve seen COVID 19 take off in a way we didn’t think,” said Richard Franklin, Birmingham American Federation of Teachers, “I think it would be insane to open up schools and expect people not to get infected.”
State Superintendent Dr. Mackey says he is an advocate for a child working directly with a teacher to receive instruction, but understands why some schools have opted to start the school year virtually.
“A local school board decisions. We know local school boards and superintendents are putting a lot of thought into that,” said Dr. Mackey, State Superintendent, “We have some concerns about that. A lot of concerns around COVID. I’ve said this before an I’ll say it many times - is that the very best instructional opportunity is to have a well-qualified teacher in the classroom with children, but if we have local boards that feel like at this time that’s not the safest option then they have to do what they have to do.”
When the state released the back to school roadmap, virtual learning was listed as an option local districts could use.
Dr. Mackey says he is aware of concerns brought up by teachers in wanting to have the state push districts to start online, but says he’s also heard from teachers who are ready to get back into the classroom.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.