Suspect in custody after being shot by Jefferson Co. deputy during home invasion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody at a hospital after being shot by a deputy during a home invasion.
Sgt. Joni Money said the sheriff’s office received the call of a home invasion on Elm Street SW around 5 a.m. The suspect reportedly broke into the home and attacked the victim. Deputies say the victim did not know the suspect.
A responding deputy shot the suspect after arriving to the scene.
No information has been released about the condition of the victim or suspect. ALEA is investigating the shooting.
