Sitel Hamilton to hire dozens for at-home work positions

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Sitel Group announced it will begin hiring more than 60 associates in Alabama immediately to support client growth.
All employees will have the opportunity to work from home and support some of Sitel Group’s largest media, entertainment, and technology clients.
Interested applicants should visit jobs.sitel.com and be sure to select Sitel National Work at Home to begin the application process. Interviews may be conducted by video conference.
