Shelby County Schools parents express concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The detailed Shelby County Schools plan lists guidance for students, parents and staff, but there are still lingering questions.
Jennifer Flournoy has already chosen to keep her kids at home.
“My son has asthma, my husband has asthma,” Flournoy explained.
She helped her two kids learn online after March.
“That was chaotic,” she recalled.
She's hoping for more structure, and technology help, which school officials are working on.
“We’ve purchased a great number of Chromebooks and are planning to purchase more,” said Lewis Brooks, Shelby County Schools Superintendent.
Virginia Applebaum is another mother concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Think of how many schools there are in Shelby County, how many students are in each one and how many people those families come in contact with every single day,” said Applebaum.
Superintendent Books says they will adapt throughout the semester.
“We realize we are operating in a great deal of uncertainty and we know that these things will change but from the standpoint of how we feel about it personally, we feel that we have a good plan on place,” said Brooks.
Parents who choose virtual schooling will be sent more guidance soon.
Parents must chose by Monday July, 27.
