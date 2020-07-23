Shelby County reacts to AHSAA news

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - High school athletes are anxious to get back on the field and play but school officials are tasked with making sure they can do it safely.
Under the Alabama High School Athletics guidelines, school districts have a large amount of autonomy to decide how to regulate fan attendance, how athletes will get to and from games and even bands and cheerleaders and how all of that will factor in to Friday night lights.
Shelby County Schools is still combing over those guidelines, but the initial reaction is positive.
“It’s really tough when kids want to return to play, so many lost out on last season, they’ve been working hard and looking forward to this upcoming season so I think the return to play announced by the athletic association today -- a lot of hands went up in excitement, you really could feel that,” said Melissa Youngblood, Assistant Superintendent of students at Shelby County Schools.
They will release more information as they can.
