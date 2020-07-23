Researchers ‘optimistic’ ahead of COVID-19 vaccine trial at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Dr. Nathan Erdmann’s day usually starts with a phone call at 6 a.m. with a report of the patients he’s treating at UAB Hospital.
“I generate a list with the team every morning and we evaluate everyone in the hospital that has COVID, evaluate their respiratory status, figure out who is on what treatments and how we may direct our limited resources to provide additional treatments,” explained Dr. Erdmann, Division of Infectious Diseases.
Between treating patients and researching the virus, Dr. Erdmann is also preparing to launch one of UAB’s largest clinical trials in years, testing whether a vaccine developed by Oxford University and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca will protect against COVID-19.
“The study will enroll 33,000 people nationwide,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, who is also leading the trial of AZD1222. “We are going to do vaccinate at least 500 individuals locally.”
“My day is involved with a lot of Zoom calls to prepare for these vaccine studies, to talk with other investigators throughout the nation, throughout the world to figure out who we want to enroll, how we want to enroll, what’s going to happen when somebody gets infected, because this is an efficacy study. How do we monitor that, how do we collect samples in people who are infected, and how do we gear up our staffing in order to be able to do the largest trial we’ve done in many, many years,” explained Dr. Goepfert.
The trial is a 2-to-1 enrollment, explained Dr. Goepfert. “So 2 people get the active vaccine product versus one person who gets the placebo vaccine.”
Participants will get one dose of the vaccine or placebo at the start of the study and then a second dose a month later.
“You follow them over time to see, to hopefully you see the people who get the vaccine have less infection and hopefully as well less disease than people who don’t get the vaccine,” said Dr. Goepfert.
Dr. Goepfert said participants will not be intentionally exposed to COVID-19, but they want to enroll people who are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus in their everyday life.
“We have to actually vaccinate people who are getting exposed to COVID infection and that’s going to be a moving target,” he said.
He added, “We are actually interested in vaccinating people in nursing homes for instance, assisted living facilities, people who work in distribution centers like Amazon, possibly people who are working in car factories, Mercedes, Honda for instances, places where people have to be close together and they really don’t have any other choice but to work close together.”
Dr. Goepfert said they are also looking to test people with “comorbid conditions,” like high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease, to make sure its effective in those populations.
Early phases of this trial have been promising, so much so this vaccine is one of five already receiving money from the federal government for development, even before final approval from the FDA.
“If we get a vaccine and people take a vaccine and it works, we can go back to life before, back to normal life before this pandemic hit us and so that’s why they decided we are going to go ahead and put money into this to just make this vaccine because we think its worth of risk of it not working,” said Dr. Goepfert.
If you’re interested in participating in the trial, contact UAB at 205-934-6777.
