Pleasant Grove Officer loses his brave battle with cancer

The Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety Facebook post said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Corporal Jeff Gulley passed away this morning after a long and brave battle with cancer. Corporal Gulley was a lifelong servant of his community and nation. An Army Veteran who also served and retired from the Birmingham Police Department before joining the Pleasant Grove Police Department, Jeff gave his life to helping others. Please remember him and his family during this time of mourning.”