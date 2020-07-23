6 Off Script: Meet Alan Collins

This week on 6 Off Script we meet Alan Collins. Alan began his career in Montgomery, covering some of the best and worst moments in Alabama politics, including the unprecedented result of a hearing in 1986 that change Alabama from a democratic state to a republican one.
From interpreting the battle language of the state’s political heavy hitters to a nerve racking interview with legendary University of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, Alan has been following and reporting stories for over three decades. But ultimately it’s the stories that have shaped Alan.
