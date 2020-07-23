New Jersey man arrested for assaulting Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

“First of all I am glad that the deputy is safe and only has minor injuries and nothing serious. During this time when law enforcement officers are coming under attack all over the nation I will work with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office to make sure this suspect, who is not even from Alabama, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I know District Attorney Blaylock feels the same way as I do and we do not appreciate people coming to Cullman County to attack our deputies,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.