New Jersey man arrested for assaulting Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A New Jersey man was arrested by Cullman County authorities on multiple charges related to assaulting a law enforcement officer.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in Holly Pond Wednesday to investigate a civil disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Moshe Issakov of Lakewood, New Jersey would not leave the premises. When deputies asked him to leave, they said he “became enraged.”
That’s when deputies say Issakov attacked one of them and attempted to disarm him by taking his weapon. They also say Issakov bit the deputy several times.
Issakov was placed under arrest and taken to the Cullman County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.
“First of all I am glad that the deputy is safe and only has minor injuries and nothing serious. During this time when law enforcement officers are coming under attack all over the nation I will work with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office to make sure this suspect, who is not even from Alabama, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I know District Attorney Blaylock feels the same way as I do and we do not appreciate people coming to Cullman County to attack our deputies,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
