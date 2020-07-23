Man held on $570,000 bond after drug arrest in Shelby County

Man held on $570,000 bond after drug arrest in Shelby County
Drug investigation and arrest in Shelby Co. (Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
By WBRC Staff | July 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 1:24 PM

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is being held in a Shelby County Jail after a long investigation and a big drug bust on Highway 280.

Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested 29-year-old Ronald Lavance Steen on Highway 280 in north Shelby County on July 17, 2020.

Steen is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Opium, Possession of a Forged Instrument (counterfeit currency), Attempting to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

Steen remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $570,000 bond.

Captain Clay Hammac, commander of the Drug Enforcement Task Force stated, “This case required perseverance and placed our investigators in a uniquely dangerous situation. Fortunately, a sizable amount of dangerous drugs have been taken off the streets and out of our neighborhoods. Our investigators have my deepest appreciation for the tireless work they do each day.”

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.