Man held on $570,000 bond after drug arrest in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is being held in a Shelby County Jail after a long investigation and a big drug bust on Highway 280.
Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested 29-year-old Ronald Lavance Steen on Highway 280 in north Shelby County on July 17, 2020.
Steen is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Opium, Possession of a Forged Instrument (counterfeit currency), Attempting to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.
Steen remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $570,000 bond.
Captain Clay Hammac, commander of the Drug Enforcement Task Force stated, “This case required perseverance and placed our investigators in a uniquely dangerous situation. Fortunately, a sizable amount of dangerous drugs have been taken off the streets and out of our neighborhoods. Our investigators have my deepest appreciation for the tireless work they do each day.”
