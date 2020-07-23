Man, juvenile killed in Marion Co. crash

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a juvenile were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Marion County.
One of the victims has been identified as Randall Allan Graham from Brilliant. He was 28. The juvenile’s name has not been released.
State Troopers said Graham and the child were killed when the 2002 Ford Explorer they were passengers in ran off the road and overturned.
The crash happened northwest of Hamilton on County Road 20 around 6:42 pm on Wednesday.
Tiffany Jean Crane, the driver and owner of the vehicle, along with four more passengers were taken from the scene with unspecified injuries.
