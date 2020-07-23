Macy’s donates new clothing for those in need

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Children and adults in need in the Fairfield community will have some new clothing starting in August thanks to donations from Macy’s.
Macy’s retail store at the Riverchase Galleria is donating the clothing, from back to school wear to professional attire for adults to formal wear, to Urban Hope Development.
Urban Hope plans to provide the clothing to students heading back to school, along with adults seeking professional attire as they either return to work or seek new employment.
Urban Hope Development is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves the people of the Fairfield community. Their vision is to bring hope to families through education and economic development initiatives including tutoring, GED prep, job training and financial classes.
Urban Hope Development will begin distributing the clothing in late August to September. Formal attire will be provided to high school students during prom season.
