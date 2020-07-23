The Justice Department alleges excessive force in Alabama’s prisons for men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a letter released Thursday, the Department of Justice alleged incidences of excessive force in Alabama’s Prisons for men.
The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama say there is reasonable cause to believe the conditions at Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.
In a report, the department concluded there is reasonable cause to believe prisoners are subjected to excessive force by prison staff.
Department investigators said they identified frequent uses of excessive force in 12 of the 13 Alabama prisons that were reviewed.
As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), the department provided the facility with written notice of the supporting facts for these alleged conditions and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.
“The Constitution guarantees prisoners the right not to be subjected to excessive force and to be housed in reasonably safe conditions,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “Our investigation found reasonable cause to believe that there is a pattern or practice of using excessive force against prisoners in Alabama’s prisons for men. The Justice Department hopes to work with Alabama to resolve the department’s concerns.”
In April 2019, the department notified Alabama that the Alabama Department of Corrections fails to (1) protect prisoners from physical harm and sexual abuse at the hands of other prisoners; and (2) maintain facilities that are sanitary, safe, or secure.
The department is in negotiations with the State of Alabama in an attempt to reach agreement on the remedies for the constitutional deficiencies identified in the April 2019 Notice Letter.
The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama initiated the investigation in October 2016 under CRIPA, which authorizes the department to take action when it has reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of deprivation of constitutional rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities.
The department will be following up to work with the state in an effort to find mutually agreeable settlement terms to address the issues outlined in the report, which can be found here: Use of Force CRIPA Notice Letter (2020) and Cover Letter to Use of Force CRIPA Notice (2020).
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.