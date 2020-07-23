John Lewis ‘Celebration of Life’ includes stops in Troy, Selma and Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of Rep. John Lewis has released a list of events that will take place over six days to celebrate the life of Lewis who died last Friday following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
A military honor guard will accompany Lewis throughout the events, including when he crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and while he lies in state in Montgomery, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family is encouraging Lewis’s supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies. The family says the ceremonies will be livestreamed on multiple platforms. Supporters are also encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate the congressman’s life. Videos, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Lewis can be posted at #BelovedCommunity or a written tribute can be left at www.theJohnLewisLegacy.com.
A full schedule of events can be found below:
“The Boy from Troy”
Saturday, July 25
Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”
Trojan Arena, Troy University
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Open to the public as space permits. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Trojan Arena, Troy University
11:00 am – 2 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Brown Chapel A.ME. Church
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”
Sunday, July 26
Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The Final Crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10:00 am
The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony
Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol
2:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
Alabama State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
“The Conscience of the Congress”
Washington, D.C.
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear faceand mouth coverings.
Lying in State
United States Capitol
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear faceand mouth coverings.
“Atlanta’s Servant Leader”Atlanta, Ga.
Wednesday, July 29
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Congress Lewis Lies in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
8:00 pm – 8:00 am
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
7 pm – 8 pm
“A Lifetime of Service”
Atlanta, Ga
Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life
Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11 am
Internment
South-View Cemetery
