Jefferson County Schools release Roadmap to 2020-2021 school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin presented the final version of the Roadmap to the 2020-2021 school year.
Jefferson County School Board members approved the plan Thursday morning.
As previously announced, the school system will have three plans for students this fall.
The three options are traditional face-to-face instruction, remote and virtual learning for students.
There is a blended option if ADPH or the Jefferson County Department of Health issues a 50% capacity health order.
This is the Roadmap:
The tradition option is the traditional face-to-face schooling students have always had. The remote option will be for one school year of non-in-person learning taught by Jefferson County School System teachers. The virtual option will be a “pathway” option for K-12 which will last longer than one 1 year.
Dr. Gonsoulin says the school system will spend the remainder of July answering questions and educating the community on the options before sending out a survey to parents on July 27.
- Surveys go out to families July 27th. Parents should go ahead and select the option (traditional, remote, virtual) they would prefer. Surveys are due back August 3rd.
- It is still possible that the traditional option will not be offered at the beginning of the school year. The board will likely approve a final plan the first week of August.
Masks or facial-coverings are required for students, faculty, and staff when you are within six feet of another person.
EXCEPTIONS:
1. Children who are six years of age or younger
2. Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering.
School is scheduled to start on August 26.
