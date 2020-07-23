JeffCo Commission approves up to $6.4 million to expand COVID-19 testing

“We are grateful to the Jefferson County Commission for the opportunity to expand UAB MHRC/Live HealthSmart Alabama’s community-based Mobile COVID testing across the county,” said Mona Fouad, M.D., director of the MHRC. “For almost 20 years, the MHRC has worked side by side with members of vulnerable communities, building a foundation of trust and communication. When COVID hit, we listened to our communities to understand their concerns and testing barriers they face. Our community testing model addresses the barriers of transportation and health care access with patient navigators who understand the challenges, frustrations and fears of community residents and, most importantly, by bringing testing into the heart of the community.”