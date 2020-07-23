FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We are starting the day with some cloud cover and muggy conditions. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 70s. We expect to see a mostly dry morning with only a 20-30% chance for widely scattered storms by this afternoon and evening. Best chance to see storms today will be in far north Alabama and for the southern half of our state. There's a chance we could see some showers and storms move in late this evening after 7 PM for areas along and south of I-20. Southeasterly winds will help bring some tropical moisture into Central Alabama. Main threat with any storm today will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. For most of the afternoon, I think a good bit of Central Alabama will remain mostly dry and hot. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely approach the triple digits this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING STORM CHANCES: Rain chances look to increase as we approach the weekend. A stalled boundary in North Alabama and Tennessee will try to move to the south-southwest Friday into the weekend. Rain chances look to increase around 40-50% Friday through Monday thanks to this boundary. With some extra cloud cover and increasing storm chances, temperatures will likely trend near average with highs in the lower 90s. Storms that form over the next several days will have the potential to become strong or possibly severe. The main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight. Winds are expected to increase today and tomorrow making it a tropical storm. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic list is Hanna. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this storm to move to the west and impact Texas as we head into the weekend as a weak tropical storm with winds around 45 mph. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a rip current threat will be expected along the Texas coast. The only impact this storm will have on our weather is influence the wind flow across our state today. With southeast winds in place, tropical moisture could spill into our area giving us a chance for storms later this evening. Other than that, Tropical Depression Eight will not directly impact our weather. A high rip current threat will likely occur along the Alabama Gulf Coast today and tomorrow. Rip current threat could lower to a moderate (yellow flag) by this weekend.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO: Gonzalo continues to slowly strengthen in the Central Atlantic with 65 mph. Gonzalo will likely become a hurricane today as it moves to the west-northwest. It is forecast to impact the Windward Islands in a few days. Once it emerges into the Caribbean, the majority of our models hint that it could slowly weaken and possibly dissipate. Since Gonzalo is a small storm, it will likely fluctuate in its intensity depending on its surrounding environment. The overall thinking is that it will have a few days to strengthen before entering a more turbulent area that could weaken it. Gonzalo is forecast to intensify into an 85 mph hurricane and eventually weaken back into a Tropical Storm in the next five days. For now, this storm is not expected to impact the United States over the next five days. We will definitely keep a close eye on it as it inches closer to the Caribbean. If it can survive the Caribbean, it could emerge into the Gulf of Mexico.
UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: A few models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing near Louisiana early next week. If this verifies, tropical moisture will likely spill into Alabama Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look fairly high going into Tuesday. On top of tropical moisture in place, we could see a weak cold front try to move into the Southeast too. It remains too far out to know for sure if both of these features will directly impact us, but it does look like our rain chances increase with temperatures near average in the lower 90s. Rain chances could decrease a little by the middle part of next week.
