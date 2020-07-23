FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf

TROPICAL STORM GONZALO: Gonzalo continues to slowly strengthen in the Central Atlantic with 65 mph. Gonzalo will likely become a hurricane today as it moves to the west-northwest. It is forecast to impact the Windward Islands in a few days. Once it emerges into the Caribbean, the majority of our models hint that it could slowly weaken and possibly dissipate. Since Gonzalo is a small storm, it will likely fluctuate in its intensity depending on its surrounding environment. The overall thinking is that it will have a few days to strengthen before entering a more turbulent area that could weaken it. Gonzalo is forecast to intensify into an 85 mph hurricane and eventually weaken back into a Tropical Storm in the next five days. For now, this storm is not expected to impact the United States over the next five days. We will definitely keep a close eye on it as it inches closer to the Caribbean. If it can survive the Caribbean, it could emerge into the Gulf of Mexico.