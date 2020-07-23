Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for info in murder of 62-year-old grandmother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is pleading for help finding out who shot and killed a 62-year-old grandmother.
Birmingham police say Brenda Lee Jordan was an innocent bystander caught in a shootout on June 6. It happened near the Sunoco gas station on 1st Ave in the Wahouma neighborhood on Birmingham’s eastside.
According to Birmingham PD, the shooter was in another car and likely aiming at someone else but hit Jordan while she sat in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle.
There have been no arrests or suspects identified.
Frank Barefield with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says a cash reward is being offered for anyone with creditable information that leads to an arrested.
You can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or go by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.