2 arrested in Marion Co. drug investigation

Agents seized approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation. Drug trafficking charges are now pending in Marion County.
By WBRC Staff | July 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:16 AM

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A drug investigation in Marion County ends with two arrests.

Winfield police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dominique Simington, 36, and Thomas Carter, 32. Both men are from Hamilton.

Agents seized approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation. Drug trafficking charges are now pending in Marion County.

The methamphetamine recovered during this investigation represents over $250,000 street value and more than 2,500 single doses.
