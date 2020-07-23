AHSAA releases Best Practices Guidelines for 2020 Fall Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced all fall sports will start on time. The AHSAA released it’s “Best Practices” guidelines Thursday during a press conference that highlighted the key components for the upcoming season.
“No one is wrong regarding their opinion with COVID-19, and I want to assure you the Association respects each and every one of your opinions, but I also want you to respect ours,” Executive Director Steve Savarese said. “This is a fluid situation and things could change quickly as we monitor the situation.”
The AHSAA said a lot of decisions, regarding gameday, will be left up to the local school district such as fan attendance, transportation to and from games, visiting locker rooms, the band and cheerleaders.
For more on the AHSAA’s updated guidelines and rule changes, click here.
