Virtual learning registration closes for Hoover City Schools

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The portal to register for virtual learning for Hoover City Schools has closed. School leaders are now reviewing final numbers to plan for the upcoming school year.
“Looks as if we will have around 30-40 percent,” said Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy. “Less than 40. Perhaps a little more than 30 percent for the number of students who are seeking to have the virtual learning experience.”
Dr. Murphy says they are working to get a final number because some students registered twice and some parents have since decided they’ll do the traditional, in-person option.
Virtual classes will be taught by Hoover City School teachers and the district is working to identify how many teachers will be needed and what teachers want to make that transition.
“Our principals are having those conversations and we’ll start in earnest any preparation for them in terms of training and supporting them,” said Dr. Murphy.
The district is also looking at getting devices for 1st and 2nd graders this year. Students in 3rd-12th grades were already provided electronic devices.
Parents do have the option of switching their child to the traditional learning option even if they start the year with the virtual learning model. For Pre-K-8th grades, you can do it at the end of each 9-week period. For 9th-12th, you can switch at the end of the 1st semester.
