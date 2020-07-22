Tuscaloosa City and County School leaders share plans for Fall classes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall classes resume for Tuscaloosa City and County school students less than a month from now. Wednesday, administrators from both school systems shared some of their plans for the new school year.
“Internet access has certainly been challenge for us. We are not a one to one district yet,” said Dennis Duncan, the Director for career technical education for Tuscaloosa County Schools. He sat in for the superintendent who had a scheduling conflict. Duncan explained the options county students have. They can come back to campus full time or choose one of two virtual options. He said 70% of the people who filled out a survey favored traditional school. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said just under 1,900 students are currently signed up to be in virtual learning all year long. He expected that number to rise between 2,500 and 3,000 students.
There are also options for students to attend in person classes full time or virtually on a full time and part time basis.
“We are going into a situation that we don’t know. We did not plan for a health crisis like this scale, so we’re asking our families to be flexible with us because we may have to go between different models,” Daria added. Tuscaloosa city and county schools begin fall classes on August 20th.
