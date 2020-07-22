Tuscaloosa City and County School leaders share plans for Fall classes

“Internet access has certainly been challenge for us. We are not a one to one district yet,” said Dennis Duncan, the Director for career technical education for Tuscaloosa County Schools. He sat in for the superintendent who had a scheduling conflict. Duncan explained the options county students have. They can come back to campus full time or choose one of two virtual options. He said 70% of the people who filled out a survey favored traditional school. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said just under 1,900 students are currently signed up to be in virtual learning all year long. He expected that number to rise between 2,500 and 3,000 students.