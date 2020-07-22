Small aircraft makes emergency landing near Birmingham Airport

“At approximately 4:31pm, an Alert III call was issued to Airport Operations at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. A private aircraft (Cessna 172) was on the approach to land on Runway 24. The pilot reported a loss of power but was able to land safely on the hill near Runway Drive and Eastlake Boulevard outside of the airport fence. No injuries have been reported. The operations at the airport were not interrupted and both runways remain open.”