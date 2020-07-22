Operation Backpack Drive to support traditional and at home learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools are going virtual for the first nine weeks of the school year, but multiple organizations are teaming up to ensure students are fully prepared when in-person meetings resume.
Although students won’t be starting in-person schooling anytime soon, the Operation Backpack drive still needs community support. It’s not just about having enough traditional back-to-school supplies available, but also tech items that can used for at home learning.
The YMCA of Tuscaloosa, and Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama are teaming up with Walmart, Buffalo Rock and local schools to provide back to school supplies, like the usual notebooks, pencils and backpacks, for children in the community. However, the groups are also asking for donations to help buy Google Chromes and printers so students can print work sheets out to cut back on screen time while they’re virtually learning.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say additional support is needed now, more than ever.
“Now we must help family who are struggling because of unemployment, we must help of families who are struggling because of sickness, taking care of other family members. We want to make sure that they children of our community do not fall behind in anyway shape, form, or fashion. So, we partner with our schools because they are the experts on this and we come beside them,” said Kim Turner, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama.
You can donate at a newly purchased backpack with supplies and drop off at Walmart Supercenter Skyland or Northport, Northport Walmart Neighborhood Market, YMCA of Tuscaloosa or Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama.
You can also make an online donation—Operation Backpack—and they’ll do the shopping for you!
