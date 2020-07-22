Jefferson County Coroner needs help identifying two men whose bodies were found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying and finding the family members of two men whose bodies were discovered in Birmingham.
Information on the first case:
On July 5, 2020, the Birmingham Police Department was called to investigate the discovery of a decomposing body found on the front porch of a vacant residence at 6231 2nd Avenue North, near Kennedy Alternative School in the Eastlake Community.
All local, state, and national fingerprint searches have obtained negative results.
Date/Time Found: 7-5-2020 / 9:24 am
Cause of death: Natural causes
Age: approximately 60-70 years old
Race: black
Sex: male
Height: 5′11″
Frame: medium
Hair: balding, tightly curled short white hair
Facial Hair: white beard
Teeth: missing several teeth
Medical Findings: • The decedent was found to have a large 11 inch horizontal scar across the upper part of his abdomen
Information on the second case:
On July 6, 2020, the Birmingham Police Department was called to investigate the discovery of skeletal remains found in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center.
The remains were found lying on top of a sleeping bag inside a makeshift tent and, the immediate area of the tent had the appearance of a homeless camp for one person.
Date/Time Found: 7-6-2020 / 1:45 am
Location Found: 9000 block of Roebuck Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35206
Age: adult, greater than 30 years of age
Race: white
Sex: male
Height: 5′10″
Frame: medium
Hair: brown
Facial Hair: unknown
Teeth: missing multiple molars in the lower jaw, multiple restorations (fillings) within the upper molars
Clothing: short sleeved maroon shirt with Alabama logo, long sleeved navy shirt, dark in color short sleeved shirt, a pair of trousers with black belt through the loops.
Cause of Death: Undetermined. No trauma or foul play detected.
Anyone who believes that the remains could be those of a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.
