Jefferson County Coroner needs help identifying two men whose bodies were found
By WBRC Staff | July 22, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:47 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying and finding the family members of two men whose bodies were discovered in Birmingham.

Information on the first case:

On July 5, 2020, the Birmingham Police Department was called to investigate the discovery of a decomposing body found on the front porch of a vacant residence at 6231 2nd Avenue North, near Kennedy Alternative School in the Eastlake Community.

All local, state, and national fingerprint searches have obtained negative results.

Date/Time Found: 7-5-2020 / 9:24 am

Cause of death: Natural causes

Age: approximately 60-70 years old

Race: black

Sex: male

Height: 5′11″

Frame: medium

Hair: balding, tightly curled short white hair

Facial Hair: white beard

Teeth: missing several teeth

Medical Findings: • The decedent was found to have a large 11 inch horizontal scar across the upper part of his abdomen

Information on the second case:

On July 6, 2020, the Birmingham Police Department was called to investigate the discovery of skeletal remains found in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center.

The remains were found lying on top of a sleeping bag inside a makeshift tent and, the immediate area of the tent had the appearance of a homeless camp for one person.

Date/Time Found: 7-6-2020 / 1:45 am

Location Found: 9000 block of Roebuck Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Age: adult, greater than 30 years of age

Race: white

Sex: male

Height: 5′10″

Frame: medium

Hair: brown

Facial Hair: unknown

Teeth: missing multiple molars in the lower jaw, multiple restorations (fillings) within the upper molars

Clothing: short sleeved maroon shirt with Alabama logo, long sleeved navy shirt, dark in color short sleeved shirt, a pair of trousers with black belt through the loops.

Cause of Death: Undetermined. No trauma or foul play detected.

Anyone who believes that the remains could be those of a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.

