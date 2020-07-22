Jacksonville State University plans to have students on campus at beginning of fall semester

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University officials plan to have students back on campus at the beginning of the school year.
University spokesperson Buffy Lockette says there still may be some distance learning and professors and instructors and their departments are taking things on a case by case basis. She says they’ve all been requested to have distance learning available as a backup, if needed.
She says there will be social distancing for those who return to campus.
Lockette says a number of incoming freshmen have expressed an eagerness to come to campus since they nearly all missed out on a good part of senior year.
University officials told the board of trustees yesterday about their plans.
Graduation ceremonies for spring and summer graduates are set for July 31 and August 1. Fall semester starts August 18.
