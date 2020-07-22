Infectious disease doctor encouraged to see more people wearing masks

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) – Standing outside the Home Depot in Hoover, Dr. Michael Saag lets out a little laugh and says, “Look at all these people wearing masks!”
A mask covers his face and smile but the hope in his voice is hard to miss.
After weeks of trying to convince people to wear masks, repeating the same plea at news conference after news conference, Dr. Saag said it was “disheartening” to go out in public and see few wearing masks.
“There’s a lot of studies that are coming out that are supporting the use of mask,” said Dr. Saag, Professor of Infectious Diseases, UAB. “[A] very recent study showed that by wearing a mask, if everybody did it for 3 months, the long-term effects overtime for the population who engage in that, can go on for months on end. So, us working together right now, taking today as the moment where we are going to be wearing a mask regularly, we can start to bring this virus under control.”
Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Alabama with daily hospitalizations and infections setting records only to be surpassed the next day. While discouraged by what’s happening now, Dr. Saag is optimistic to see people following the statewide mask order.
“Governor Ivey gave a mask order last week about this time and since then, I’ve noticed an uptick in the number of people actually wearing masks, which is very heartening. This past weekend and into yesterday, President Trump has endorsed the use of masks and so I think that really helps a lot,” said Dr. Saag.
At the Home Depot, Dr. Saag tells a man wearing a mask, “Thank you!” The man turns and gives him a thumbs up.
“If I could have been here couple of weeks ago, I would have seen people, a majority of which not wearing masks. Now, standing here today, watching people wearing masks, it gives me a lot of hope that we are going to get the infection under control, and our hospital systems won’t be overwhelmed. So, I applaud everyone who’s participating because it makes me feel better about our future.”
He added, “If we can keep that up for another 2 months, 3 months, we will start to see our numbers back down, and that means we can start to get back to some degree of normalcy.”
