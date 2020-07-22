Helping the least of these: Hoover officer helps injured goose

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police Officer proving we’re all on the same team Wednesday when he saved an injured goose.
The department posted on Facebook, “While driving in to the office this morning, one of our Detectives was flagged down by a civilian. A goose had been injured and was in the middle of Highway 280. The Detective stopped traffic, scooped up the goose, and with the help of another good Samaritan, got the injured bird to the Animal Wildlife Center in Shelby County.”
Thank you, Detective!
