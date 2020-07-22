FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Wednesday afternoon

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN: Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday evening. Winds remain at 35 mph, but it expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo later today. Since this system is very small, it will likely fluctuate in strength over the next several days. Small systems can be heavily influenced based on its surrounding environment. The official forecast has it intensifying into a 65 mph tropical storm as it moves to the west towards the Caribbean and the Windward Islands. It is possible that it could become stronger. It is also possible that wind shear or dry air could greatly weaken this system. For now, it is not expected to impact the Southeast. Some models have this system falling apart once it moves into the Caribbean. We will monitor this system and let you know if any changes occur over the next several days. Additional tropical waves are expected to emerge off the coast of Africa by this weekend that will also need to be monitored as we finish out the month of July.