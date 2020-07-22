FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out during the morning hours with visibility around a mile or less in a few spots. Make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination if it is foggy where you live. Fog should be out of here by 9 a.m. giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with heat index values around 100°F-105°F. With enough heat and humidity in place, we can’t rule out a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon between 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Greatest coverage for showers and storms will likely remain north of I-20 today. Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. We can’t rule out the small chance for an isolated strong or severe storm.
FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN OPPORTUNITIES: Rain chances will likely remain in the forecast for the next five to seven days thanks to a tropical air mass across the Southeast. We will hold on to a 30% chance for rain going into Thursday afternoon. Rain chances could increase a little as we head into the weekend at 40-50%. A weak boundary is expected to stall across North Alabama over the weekend. It will be the main reason why storms could develop across Central Alabama Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Storms that form this week will have the potential to become strong or severe. The threat for severe weather remains low. Main concern will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUES: The heat and humidity will likely continue for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s through Saturday. When you factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits. With clouds and storm chances increasing during the afternoon hours, I doubt we will see any heat advisories across the area. Daytime heating will likely peak between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work in the heat for the rest of the week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor two systems in the Atlantic. The first system is in the Gulf of Mexico that has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. It could spread some showers and storms along the Gulf Coast over the next couple of days. It has the potential to develop into a weak tropical system and make landfall in Texas or along the southwest corner of Louisiana this weekend. If this system develops into a tropical storm, it will likely be called Hanna. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat for parts of coastal Texas. I am not expecting this system to impact Central Alabama.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN: Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday evening. Winds remain at 35 mph, but it expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo later today. Since this system is very small, it will likely fluctuate in strength over the next several days. Small systems can be heavily influenced based on its surrounding environment. The official forecast has it intensifying into a 65 mph tropical storm as it moves to the west towards the Caribbean and the Windward Islands. It is possible that it could become stronger. It is also possible that wind shear or dry air could greatly weaken this system. For now, it is not expected to impact the Southeast. Some models have this system falling apart once it moves into the Caribbean. We will monitor this system and let you know if any changes occur over the next several days. Additional tropical waves are expected to emerge off the coast of Africa by this weekend that will also need to be monitored as we finish out the month of July.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.