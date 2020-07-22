Birmingham City Schools will start with remote learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders announced they are starting the fall school year with virtual instruction.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said because of COVID-19 cases and safety concerns, instruction will start with remote learning.
Leaders said they didn’t want to rush to make a decision. Instead, they wanted to see what state and county health leaders said about the COVID risk, and that risk to students and staff.
Teachers have had and will continue to have training on virtual instruction.
The school district will also hold forums for digital learning to help parents as they navigate at-home learning.
Dr. Sullivan said, “We will get through this, we are Birmingham Strong.”
School is scheduled to start August 24.
