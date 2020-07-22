AHSAA moving to contactless ticketing, Thompson HS already making the change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With football set to start on time after the AHSAA’s approval of it’s Return to Play plan on Wednesday, local high schools are already preparing for changes on gameday due to COVID-19.
Over the past couple of years, high schools have offered online tickets to games, but this season, schools like Thompson High School, will now offer contactless ticketing at the gate.
Digital tickets is one of the AHSAA’s recommended guidelines for gameday this season. Thompson Athletics Director Vincent Pitts says they’ve already purchased several kiosks that will be on display outside each gate. “Each one will be spaced six feet apart to accommodate social distancing,” said Pitts.
All you need is a smartphone to scan a QR code and that gets you right in. In years past, Thompson says online tickets accounted for 35% of sales and the rest were paper ticket sales at the ticket window. “The goal is go completely contact-less as much as we can to help everyone feel safe and to eliminate interaction between people,” said Pitts. “If you didn’t purchase your ticket online during the week, or on our web platform, you’ll have the opportunity to scan a QR code with your camera phone and purchase that directly on your smartphone or smart device and have it redeemed at the gate.”
Pitts says they will accommodate any fan who doesn’t have a smartphone or only carries cash as they make the transition to all digital. The kiosks should arrive on campus within the next couple of weeks.
Thompson kicks off the season against Oxford on August 22nd at home.
