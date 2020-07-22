AHSAA moving to contactless ticketing, Thompson HS already making the change

All you need is a smartphone to scan a QR code and that gets you right in. In years past, Thompson says online tickets accounted for 35% of sales and the rest were paper ticket sales at the ticket window. “The goal is go completely contact-less as much as we can to help everyone feel safe and to eliminate interaction between people,” said Pitts. “If you didn’t purchase your ticket online during the week, or on our web platform, you’ll have the opportunity to scan a QR code with your camera phone and purchase that directly on your smartphone or smart device and have it redeemed at the gate.”