Young singers perform National Anthem at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There may not be Barons baseball at Regions Field this season, but that hasn’t stopped the singing of the National Anthem.
For months, young singers from Show Stopper Promotions have been preparing to sing the National Anthem before Barons games, but when the season got cancelled due to COVID-19, they lost their shot until Tuesday.
For 32 years now, local vocal coach, Steve Pennington, has provided singers to sing the national anthem before Baron’s games, as well as several UAB and Alabama athletic events. On Tuesday, nearly a dozen students from ages 7-12 got their chance to sing at Regions Field. Although it may have been an empty ball park with just their families watching, they believe the experience is one they’ll cherish and one they can learn from.
“It gives them a lot of confidence to do something like this, with or without a crowd it’s still kind of intimidating, so it’s a confidence builder,” said Pennington.
“I take away confidence and pride knowing that I accomplished more things than I thought I could,” said singer Sofia Herrero.
