What will school lunchtime look like during a pandemic?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side finding out how school districts in our state are handling lunch time and social distancing.
We spoke with Tuscaloosa County Schools superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson just after they released their reopening plan.
Dr. Johnson said cafeterias and lunchtime will look different at every school.
A lot of the county's schools are at 100 percent capacity in their cafeterias, but for this school year, Dr. Johnson said they'll be at 50 percent capacity.
"There will be some alternate eating areas for lunchtime. Some students may eat in their classrooms, they may eat in courtyards. They'll be spreading out," she said. "We're just asking each school to come up with their own plan for that, based on what best fits their school."
Dr. Johnson is asking each school to give every student the opportunity to eat in the cafeteria at some point, because she said that's an important part of the social aspect of being in school.
