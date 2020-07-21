‘We need everybody to do their part to turn this around’: Jefferson Co. health leaders update COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said some people have decided to go back to living as if we’re not in a pandemic and he said he wanted to stress to everyone that we are in a much worse place with cases than we were during March and the beginning of April.
Wilson and Jefferson County health leaders, the Unified Command of Jefferson County, addressed the media Tuesday.
Wilson started the news conference by sharing recent COVID-19 numbers:
- About 1,700 people are being tested on average right now in Jefferson County
- There is about a 15% positive rate
- 110 people are in ICU beds in Jefferson County
- 52 people are on ventilators in Jefferson County
- Averaging two deaths per day in Jefferson County
Dr. Wilson said, “We need your help. We need everybody to do their part to turn this around and to get this under control.”
Dr. Wilson said there is a large increase in COVID-19 cases in young people ages 20-45 years old.
Wilson said even if you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, this is not the typical flu, and it’s not a picnic for young people. He said some young people can get very sick.
Wilson also said younger people are spreading the disease.
Jefferson County Response
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who spoke Tuesday said the county received $115 million on CARES funds, and he and commissioners are working with hospital leaders and others to allocate those funds.
Stephens also said “Let’s put our masks on, and use our hand sanitizer.”
UAB response
Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee, also spoke during the news conference.
Nafziger said UAB has now implemented their surge plan and set up additional beds to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients. She said the downside of doing that is that you limit the number of beds for non-COVID-19 patients.
As of Tuesday UAB was caring for 105 COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Nafziger said staffing has been an issue because staff members are either personally affected by COVID-19 or they are caring for loved ones who are sick. She said UAB is now even hiring nurses.
