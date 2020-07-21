UAB treating a record 105 COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Tuesday July 21, UAB is treating a record high of 105 COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Rachel Lee said on average they are treating 10 to 20 new patients.
Dr. Lee was asked about the new mask order for Alabama and when we could see it have an effect on COVID-19 numbers.
Lee said if you look back at the first Stay at Home order it took about a month for numbers to come down across the state and she suspects it will take about two weeks to see numbers come down again.
Dr. Lee said, “When we started universal masking at UAB we saw significant decreases in exposures to our health care workers.”
Dr. Lee said until we have a vaccine for COVID-19 we may be stuck in a weird holding pattern of masking and social distancing.
UAB health leaders said if we don’t do anything we could see a huge concern in terms of capacity at Alabama hospitals.
