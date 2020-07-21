Tuscaloosa PD: Search for a man after video shows dogs thrown against a wall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa detectives are actively searching for a man they say is wanted in an abuse case recorded on video and reported Saturday.
Investigators say at some point in the video a man was seen throwing dogs up against a wall.
Blane Colburn is wanted in the case.
Detectives said they determined the dogs in the video do not belong to the man in the video. Animal Control officers have taken custody of 2/3 of the animals, and they are now being checked by a vet. The third dog has a different owner.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact us at 205-349-2121.
