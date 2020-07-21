Tuscaloosa PD: Man sentenced in animal cruelty case involving puppies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old man is serving a three-month jail sentence for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Blane Austin Colburn was charged with first-degree animal abuse in relation to a video that was reported in July 2020.

Investigators said at some point in the video he was seen throwing puppies up against a bathroom wall.

Colburn, then 21, turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Detectives said they determined the dogs in the video did not belong to Colburn.

Officers said one of the puppies suffered bruised ribs, but made a full recovery. Colburn will be on probation for three years after he is released in November, according to Tuscaloosa PD.

