Tuscaloosa city leaders discuss student-based housing plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For years now, the city has been trying to get a handle on the growth of mega student apartment complexes.
For the past several weeks, city leaders have been talking about ways to try to do that.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox believes there is still an oversupply of student apartments in Tuscaloosa. He recommends extending the current apartment moratorium through the end of the year.
In a committee meeting this afternoon, city leaders say the rental occupancy rate with student apartments built in the past 10 years is between 50 and 65%. Maddox says that shows how overbuilt those apartments are in Tuscaloosa. The mayor also believes its leading to safety concerns as well.
“I believe that the proliferation of student apartments has led to crime and blight in our community. That’s an opinion based off of facts that have been provided to me,” Maddox said.
This extended moratorium will need to be voted on. We’ll let you when that happens.
This is also a part of a larger discussion about student housing and regulations that’s expected to take place over the next couple months.
