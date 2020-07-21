2011 tornado survivor and Shelby County teen is a FEMA star for his disaster planning efforts

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Nyl Aziaya, a rising senior in Shelby County, is also a rising star for FEMA and their public service campaign to plan ahead for disasters and storms.
Nyl was featured on the @Readygov daily #Youthprep series as a young voice helping members of their community get storm ready.
Nyl’s passion for emergency preparedness started when he was in the fourth grade and he survived the 2011 deadly Alabama tornadoes.
Nyl passed out FEMA’s Prepare with Pedro disaster activity books to his classmates after surviving the storm.
According to FEMA, In 2017, Nyl launched his “Get Backpack Ready with Nyl” emergency preparedness campaign and traveled to work with communities, schools and civic organizations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida teaching citizens how to build disaster preparedness kits.
FEMA said Nyl plans to add a Teen CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program in his “Get Backpack Ready with Nyl” campaign.
Learn more about Nyl and his community service by clicking on this link.
