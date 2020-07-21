St. Vincent’s Hospital managing COVID-19 response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Vincent’s Hospital grateful St. Vincent’s has roughly 400 beds in their hospital, and while they did not provide a specific number of COVID patients they’re treating, they say they are handling their caseload.
St. Vincent's is part of the largest network of private hospitals in the country, owned by Ascension.
That put them in a unique position to prepare for a pandemic.
“When others have struggled with struggled to provide the necessary PPE, supplies or equipment, we haven’t really. We have even been fortunate enough to provide some of our PPE to other health systems,” said Chris Moore, COO and CNO.
The hospital has separated patients who may have COVID-19 from those with other ailments.
“If we screen you for any symptoms that could potentially reveal COVID-19 you are put in a separate area,” said Moore.
They want to encourage people not to be afraid of the E-R.
"I think that's one of the biggest messages that we have to get out in the health system is that the last thing you need to do when you feel like you could be having a heart attack or something serious is delay coming to the ER."
While they have not reached capacity, St. Vincent's needs help keeping it that way.
“We are fully dependent on the community and how well the community follows social distancing,” said Moore.
He says the hospital is equipped with an adequate supply of ventilators in addition to PPE.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.