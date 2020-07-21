3 people killed in separate Jefferson Co. traffic accidents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have lost their lives in separate Jefferson County traffic accidents since Sunday.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Dontrae Taccarris Black, Nathan Lee Dill and Jasmine Desarae Mitchell.
Black was injured early Sunday morning on I-59/20 North near the Tallapoosa Street exit. He died at UAB Hospital Monday morning afternoon.
Black was a passenger in a vehicle. Authorities said the driver pulled over and parked on the shoulder of the road near the Tallapoosa Street exit. Both the driver and Black got out of vehicle and Black was hit by another vehicle traveling north on I-59/20.
The incident is being investigated by Birmingham police.
A second unrelated crash involved 35-year-old Nathan Dill of Quinton. He was killed Monday evening on U.S. Highway 78 West near Graysville.
Authorities said Dill lost control of his SUV, went off the road and hit a tree.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
A third crash killed Mitchell early Tuesday morning. She was 32 and lived in Midfield.
Mitchell was the driver and only person in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Woodland Avenue SW in Birmingham.
For unknown reasons her vehicle crossed over the center line, exited the road, onto the westbound shoulder of the road, and struck a tree.
The cause of the wreck is being investigated by Birmingham police.
