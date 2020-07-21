500 new logistics jobs in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has two projects in the works that will create over 500 jobs in logistics and delivery.
FedEx will invest nearly $40 million in a project on Lakeshore Parkway that sits on the Birmingham-Bessemer boundary.
The project will create nearly 300 jobs.
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bessemer to coordinate municipal services for the ground delivery distribution center.
The old Century Plaza mall space will finally get new life.
A major multi-national distributor will bring a fulfillment center that will add 300 jobs to the city’s delivery infrastructure. The project will Invest $60 million to develop a 200,000 square foot state-of-the-art logistics facility. Demolition and reconstruction is set to begin in early August.
“Job creation has consistently been a priority for our administration,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Before the coronavirus, we had added nearly 6,000 jobs, increasing employment of Birmingham residents by 7%. These two announcements signal the resilience of our economy and the emergence of Birmingham as a hub for logistics in the Southeast.”
City leaders say information concerning job opportunities and the application process will be available in 2021.
