Magic City Classic moved to the Spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the SWAC postponing all fall sports, that mean’s no Magic City Classic this year, but that doesn’t mean the historic game is cancelled.
“The Magic City Classic is not cancelled. It’s been moved to the spring,” said Perren King, Senior Sales Director with the Bruno Event Team.
This fall would have been the 79th Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State, but instead, fans will now celebrate it’s rich tradition in the spring due to COVID-19.
“We have lots of good information coming out, but look forward to it. It’s definitely going to happen and spring is what we have earmarked right now,” King said.
As far as a specific date for the spring, the Bruno Event Team expects to see it played sometime in April depending on SWAC’s scheduling between the two schools.
“These are divisional rivals so trying to line up their byes, plus with students coming back in January and them having an 8 week span of training, it does put us into that time frame,” King said.
The Magic City Classic brings in more than $23 million for the city during that weekend. Although the game won’t be held on October 31 like scheduled, the Bruno Event Team says to stay tuned as they may have a special way to celebrate on that date without football.
“We are still thinking through some options to recognize that date that is virtual and safe and that is again not promoting a large gathering,” added King.
Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but the Bruno Event Team says once a date is set, they will open up ticket sales.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.