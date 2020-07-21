Incentive deal helps Gadsden Mall attract Martin’s Family Clothing

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A move by the city of Gadsden will bring a new tenant to the Gadsden Mall.
Martin's Family Clothing will move into the building formerly occupied by J.C. Penney.
Tuesday, the Gadsden City Council voted in favor of an incentive agreement that will rebate 2 percent of the city’s 5 percent sales tax from that store until it reaches $85,000.
Martin's moved into the location temporarily during Christmas season.
The city's retail development director says the Anniston-based chain and another retailer both expressed interest in moving there permanently, after Martin's gave it a trial run in December.
It's the last anchor space to be filled. A family fun center, including bowling alleys and an arcade, is being built in the old Sears, along with a new location for the Tre Regazzi's Italian restaurant.
Martin’s has a number of locations throughout Alabama, including one just a short distance away on Rainbow City, on the same Highway 411. The company plans to keep that location open.
