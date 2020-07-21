Habitat For Humanity of Tuscaloosa roof repair program underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More homeowners are sleeping easier because of an ongoing roof repair program happening in West Alabama.
“We see so many people sleeping where it’s pouring on them and then other people whose roofs are just in bad shape and then when that roof starts deteriorating further, they start having problems like mold, they start having things like collapsing ceilings,” according to Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity of Tuscaloosa.
Then they’re stuck in a home they can’t live in. That’s why Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa wanted to help more families in Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties. A grant from a private company is paying for roof repairs on fifty homes.
“All of the roofs are going to be fortified roofs, which means they are going to be much more wind resistant, storm resistant, rain resistant, hail resistant that other roofs,” Potts explained.
Many of the people getting free work done to their roof are veterans, elderly or the disabled. It would be harder for them to get their roof repaired if not for Habitat’s fortified roof program.
“Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” Potts added.
Habitat For Humanity is not accepting any more applications at this for the fortified roof program.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.