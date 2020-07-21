FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers continue Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see some patchy fog this morning before 9 a.m. Areas that received rainfall yesterday has the best potential to see fog in isolated spots. We should remain mostly dry during the morning hours, but scattered storms will likely begin to develop late this morning and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance today will be around 50%. We cannot rule out the potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm today. Storms that develop this afternoon could produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures will likely warm into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is between 100°F-105°F.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORM CHANCES: An area of high pressure in the western Atlantic will help provide us low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to enhance our rain chances over the next couple of days. Rain chances look to remain around 40-50% Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. By Thursday, rain chances could drop a little as a disturbance moves through the Gulf of Mexico. I’ve lowered our rain chances to 30% Thursday with highs climbing back into the mid-90s.
WEEKEND STORM CHANCES: A weak boundary to our north will slowly stall across the Southeast over the weekend. The boundary will act as a focusing mechanism to produce scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will remain around 40% Friday through Sunday with highs generally in the lower 90s. Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the low to mid-70s. Storms that form this week all have the potential to become strong. Main threat will be strong winds and frequent lightning.
HEAT LEVELS: Temperatures will likely remain at or slightly above average for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. With extra clouds and higher rain chances in place, it is unlikely we will see heat advisories for the rest of the week. The only day that has the potential to meet heat advisory criteria could be on Thursday if rain chances remain limited. Just make sure you remain hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside this week. Humidity levels will remain very uncomfortable.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The main area we will watch over the next couple of days is the disturbance located north of Cuba. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and likely bring showers and storms to parts of Louisiana and Texas by the end of the week. Some of our models indicate this system slowly gaining strength. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Gonzalo. It is likely that this system will remain fairly weak over the next several days. Showers could impact the Alabama Gulf Coast in a few days, but we are not expecting this system to impact Central Alabama.
We are also monitoring a vigorous tropical wave moving into the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a 40% (medium chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Since it is far away from any land areas, we will have plenty of time to see how this system evolves. Hurricane season generally peaks in August and September, so it is not unusual to see the tropics start to become active in late July.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.