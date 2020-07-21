FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers continue Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see some patchy fog this morning before 9 a.m. Areas that received rainfall yesterday has the best potential to see fog in isolated spots. We should remain mostly dry during the morning hours, but scattered storms will likely begin to develop late this morning and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance today will be around 50%. We cannot rule out the potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm today. Storms that develop this afternoon could produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures will likely warm into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is between 100°F-105°F.