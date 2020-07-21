Etowah County deputies to receive hazard pay due to COVID-19 risks

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County deputies will get something extra in their paychecks for being on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
Tuesday, the Etowah County Commission approved $1,000 each for deputies, subject to reimbursement from the federal CARES Act money.
The commission debated, however, whether corrections deputies and other sheriff's office employees could receive the bonuses, and whether county employees in other departments should as well.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton says deputies come up on situations all the time without knowing if they're dealing with COVID-19 patients, but the same could be said for deputies who work in the jail.
The final resolution gave the bonuses to road deputies, corrections deputies, dispatchers and other employees - 190 in all. The amount per deputy will be prorated based on time of service to account for new hires.
