Bessemer City Schools will start school virtually

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools’ students will start the 2020-2021 year online.
The decision was announced during the Bessemer City Schools board meeting Tuesday night.
Students will receive instruction virtually for at least the first four weeks.
Schools are scheduled to start back August 20.
Superintendent Dr. Autumm M. Jeter said the decision was made over concern from rising COVID-19 cases from parents and employees and information from the Jefferson County Health Department.
Dr. Jeter said after that first four weeks the plan is to move to a blended approach which could include a modified in-person instruction schedule. It could also mean students will remain in virtual instruction.
Dr. Jeter said traditional face to face instruction is the ultimate goal as students get deeper into the school year.
Here is a link to the Bessemer City Schools’ website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.