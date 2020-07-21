Amber Alert for 19-month-old girl missing out of Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert for 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Embry, who is a 19-month-old girl.
She is 2″ 6″ tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Embry was seen on July 21, 2020 in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, Alabama around 8 a.m. along with her mother, 34-year-old Dana Nicole Holt.
Both are believed to be in extreme danger.
Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26 year old white, male, 5′ 10″ tall weighing 110 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.
They may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag number 1DR1147.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846; or call 911.
We are working to get pictures of Embry and her mother.
